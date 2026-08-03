USAREUR-AF Best Squad Competition: Situational Training Exercise

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U.S. Soldiers assigned to U.S. Army Europe and Africa (USAREUR-AF) units participate in multiple events, including a squad patrol, medical lane, and defensive positions lane, during the USAREUR-AF Best Squad Competition at Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Aug. 3, 2026. Teams across U.S. Army Europe and Africa meet at Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, to compete for the title of Best Squad, July 30-August 6, 2026. The event tests the squad’s effectiveness, communication, and overall cohesion, as well as the individual Soldier’s technical and tactical proficiency, endurance, and fortitude. This competitive training event exercises a full range of squad-level skills, highlighting professional excellence and knowledge to determine the command’s top teams. Winners of this competition will advance to represent U.S. Army Europe and Africa at the Army Best Squad Competition. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Staff Sgt. Vontrae Hampton)



0:00-0:40: Interview with Pvt. David Baniszewski

0:41-1:19: Patrol Lane

1:20-4:15: Medical/React to Contact

4:16-5:01: Defensive Positions