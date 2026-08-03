U.S. service members, civilians, and local nationals volunteered in support of Operation Golden Gate 2 cleanup at Okinawa City, Okinawa, Japan, Aug 2, 2026. Operation Golden Gate 2 provided a vital opportunity to reinforce the United States' commitment to Okinawa and our Japanese counterparts, strengthening our alliance. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Briana Vera)
|Date Taken:
|08.02.2026
|Date Posted:
|08.04.2026 02:56
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1017426
|VIRIN:
|260804-M-GT239-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_111881145
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|OKINAWA CITY, OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Operation Golden Gate 2 Clean Up, by Sgt Briana Vera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.