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    AECW training at Stuttgart, Germany

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    GERMANY

    07.08.2026

    Video by Lucien Phillips 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Army Capt. Bradley Bill, Training Division Chief of the Army Expeditionary Civilian Workforce, conducted training to help civilians assigned to various units within U.S. Army Europe and Africa at the 7th Army Training Command’s Stuttgart Training Area, Germany, July 8-9, 2026. In this interview, four interviewees elaborate on how the AECW program trains, deploys, redeploys and reintegrates Army and Department of War expeditionary civilians. They explain the key components that help combatant commanders remain mission-ready and deliver skill sets that are often not readily available or fully resourced within their current organizations. (U.S. Army video by Lucien Phillips)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.08.2026
    Date Posted: 08.04.2026 02:44
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 1017425
    VIRIN: 260709-O-HG361-1399
    Filename: DOD_111881143
    Length: 00:08:34
    Location: DE

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