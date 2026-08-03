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    Operation Golden Gate 2 Clean Up: B ROLL

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    OKINAWA CITY, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    08.02.2026

    Video by Sgt. Briana Vera 

    AFN Okinawa

    U.S. service members, civilians, and local nationals volunteered in support of Operation Golden Gate 2 cleanup at Okinawa City, Okinawa, Japan, Aug 2, 2026. Operation Golden Gate 2 provided a vital opportunity to reinforce the United States' commitment to Okinawa and our Japanese counterparts, strengthening our alliance. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Briana Vera)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.02.2026
    Date Posted: 08.04.2026 02:09
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1017423
    VIRIN: 260804-M-GT239-1001
    Filename: DOD_111881140
    Length: 00:03:46
    Location: OKINAWA CITY, OKINAWA, JP

    Video Analytics

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    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, Operation Golden Gate 2 Clean Up: B ROLL, by Sgt Briana Vera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Clean Up
    American Forces Network Pacific
    AFN
    American Forces Network
    Recycling
    War Media Activity

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