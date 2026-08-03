Delaware Air National Guardsmen prepare to deploy, stand in formation

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1017422" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Airmen assigned to the Delaware Air National Guard's 166th Airlift Wing participate in a deployment ceremony at the New Castle Air National Guard Base, Del., Aug. 2, 2026. The ceremony recognized 160+ Airmen preparing to deploy in support of a deployable combat wing formed with the Pennsylvania Air National Guard's 171st Air Refueling Wing. Family members, military leaders and community officials gathered to recognize the deploying Airmen before their departure. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Yonette Martin)