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    Delaware Air National Guardsmen prepare to deploy, stand in formation

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    DELAWARE, UNITED STATES

    08.02.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Yonette Martin 

    166th Airlift Wing

    Airmen assigned to the Delaware Air National Guard's 166th Airlift Wing participate in a deployment ceremony at the New Castle Air National Guard Base, Del., Aug. 2, 2026. The ceremony recognized 160+ Airmen preparing to deploy in support of a deployable combat wing formed with the Pennsylvania Air National Guard's 171st Air Refueling Wing. Family members, military leaders and community officials gathered to recognize the deploying Airmen before their departure. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Yonette Martin)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.02.2026
    Date Posted: 08.04.2026 00:44
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1017422
    VIRIN: 260804-Z-TI414-2442
    Filename: DOD_111881103
    Length: 00:02:26
    Location: DELAWARE, US

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    This work, Delaware Air National Guardsmen prepare to deploy, stand in formation, by SSgt Yonette Martin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Delaware air national guard
    166th Airlift
    166aw
    ceremony
    deployment

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