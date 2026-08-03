Delaware Air National Guardsmen prepare to deploy, stand in formation

Airmen assigned to the Delaware Air National Guard's 166th Airlift Wing participate in a deployment ceremony at the New Castle Air National Guard Base, Del., Aug. 2, 2026. The ceremony recognized 160+ Airmen preparing to deploy in support of a deployable combat wing formed with the Pennsylvania Air National Guard's 171st Air Refueling Wing. Family members, military leaders and community officials gathered to recognize the deploying Airmen before their departure. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Yonette Martin)
|Date Taken:
|08.02.2026
|Date Posted:
|08.04.2026 00:44
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1017422
|VIRIN:
|260804-Z-TI414-2442
|Filename:
|DOD_111881103
|Length:
|00:02:26
|Location:
|DELAWARE, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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