Families gather to support deploying Airmen at 166th Airlift Wing

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1017421" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

B-roll package of family members attending a deployment ceremony for Airmen assigned to the 166th Airlift Wing at New Castle Air National Guard Base, Delaware, Aug. 2, 2026. The ceremony recognized the deploying Delaware Air National Guardsmen and the families whose support is essential to the wing's mission and readiness. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Yonette Martin)