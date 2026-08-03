B-roll package of family members attending a deployment ceremony for Airmen assigned to the 166th Airlift Wing at New Castle Air National Guard Base, Delaware, Aug. 2, 2026. The ceremony recognized the deploying Delaware Air National Guardsmen and the families whose support is essential to the wing's mission and readiness. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Yonette Martin)
|Date Taken:
|08.02.2026
|Date Posted:
|08.04.2026 00:07
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1017421
|VIRIN:
|260803-Z-TI414-2439
|Filename:
|DOD_111881101
|Length:
|00:04:43
|Location:
|DELAWARE, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Families gather to support deploying Airmen at 166th Airlift Wing, by SSgt Yonette Martin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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