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    Airmen reposition C-130 after 166th Airlift Wing deployment ceremony

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    NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES

    08.02.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Yonette Martin 

    166th Airlift Wing

    B-roll package of Airmen assigned to the 166th Airlift Wing, Delaware Air National Guard, moving a C-130 back to its designated parking location following a deployment ceremony at New Castle Air National Guard Base, Delaware, Aug. 2, 2026. The aircraft served as a static display during the ceremony honoring deploying service members before returning to its normal position on the flight line. The movement highlights the teamwork and coordination required to safely execute flight line operations while maintaining mission readiness. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Yonette Martin)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.02.2026
    Date Posted: 08.03.2026 22:55
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1017416
    VIRIN: 260803-Z-TI414-2438
    Filename: DOD_111881085
    Length: 00:02:06
    Location: NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 5
    High-Res. Downloads: 5

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    This work, Airmen reposition C-130 after 166th Airlift Wing deployment ceremony, by SSgt Yonette Martin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Delaware Air National Guard
    166th Airlift Wing
    166AW
    deployment
    C-130
    flight operations

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