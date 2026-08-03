Army Expeditionary Civilians Workforce Highlight Video 2026

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1017413" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The U.S. Army Japan recently hosted training for the Army Expeditionary Civilian Workforce, preparing emergency-essential civilians at Sagami Depot. This mandatory training is conducted every two years to ensure that noncombatant civilians are ready to deploy in support of our warfighters. Many military missions require civilians with specialized skills that they possess.