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    Army Expeditionary Civilians Workforce Highlight Video 2026

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    ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    07.12.2026

    Video by Luis Casale 

    U.S. Army Garrison - Japan

    The U.S. Army Japan recently hosted training for the Army Expeditionary Civilian Workforce, preparing emergency-essential civilians at Sagami Depot. This mandatory training is conducted every two years to ensure that noncombatant civilians are ready to deploy in support of our warfighters. Many military missions require civilians with specialized skills that they possess.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.12.2026
    Date Posted: 08.03.2026 22:18
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1017413
    VIRIN: 260713-A-HP734-5977
    Filename: DOD_111881021
    Length: 00:00:53
    Location: ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP

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    This work, Army Expeditionary Civilians Workforce Highlight Video 2026, by Luis Casale, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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