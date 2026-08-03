The U.S. Army Japan recently hosted training for the Army Expeditionary Civilian Workforce, preparing emergency-essential civilians at Sagami Depot. This mandatory training is conducted every two years to ensure that noncombatant civilians are ready to deploy in support of our warfighters. Many military missions require civilians with specialized skills that they possess.
|Date Taken:
|07.12.2026
|Date Posted:
|08.03.2026 22:18
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1017413
|VIRIN:
|260713-A-HP734-5977
|Filename:
|DOD_111881021
|Length:
|00:00:53
|Location:
|ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Army Expeditionary Civilians Workforce Highlight Video 2026, by Luis Casale, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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