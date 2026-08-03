(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Digital Visual Information Distribution System Logo

    HMLA-167 operations at Northern Strike 26-2 B-roll

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ALPENA, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES

    08.03.2026

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Tristan Viglianco 

    Michigan National Guard

    B-roll showing U.S. Marines with the Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron (HMLA) 167 conducting operations during Exercise Northern Strike 26-2, Aug. 3, 2026, at Alpena Combat Readiness Training Center, Michigan. NS 26-2 is a premier reserve component training event that focuses on joint readiness training to build interoperability and strengthen partnerships in an all-domain environment. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Tristan D. Viglianco)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.03.2026
    Date Posted: 08.04.2026 07:49
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1017406
    VIRIN: 260803-Z-ZH169-1645
    Filename: DOD_111880824
    Length: 00:03:21
    Location: ALPENA, MICHIGAN, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, HMLA-167 operations at Northern Strike 26-2 B-roll, by TSgt Tristan Viglianco, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    U.S. Marine Corps
    Northern Strike
    HLMA 167
    NS262

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video