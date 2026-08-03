B-roll showing U.S. Marines with the Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron (HMLA) 167 conducting operations during Exercise Northern Strike 26-2, Aug. 3, 2026, at Alpena Combat Readiness Training Center, Michigan. NS 26-2 is a premier reserve component training event that focuses on joint readiness training to build interoperability and strengthen partnerships in an all-domain environment. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Tristan D. Viglianco)
|Date Taken:
|08.03.2026
|Date Posted:
|08.04.2026 07:49
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1017406
|VIRIN:
|260803-Z-ZH169-1645
|Filename:
|DOD_111880824
|Length:
|00:03:21
|Location:
|ALPENA, MICHIGAN, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, HMLA-167 operations at Northern Strike 26-2 B-roll, by TSgt Tristan Viglianco, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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