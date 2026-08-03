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    U.S. Coast Guard rescues 2 people stranded on rocks in the Coquille River

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    OREGON, UNITED STATES

    08.03.2026

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Briana Carter  

    U.S. Coast Guard Northwest

    A MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew from U.S. Coast Guard Air Station North Bend conducts a hoist in the Coquille River Area, Oregon, Aug. 3, 2026. The U.S. Coast Guard rescued two people stranded on the rocks at South Jetty after their boat began taking on water. (Video courtesy U.S. Coast Guard Air Station North Bend)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.03.2026
    Date Posted: 08.03.2026 21:07
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1017405
    VIRIN: 260803-D-G0213-4752
    Filename: DOD_111880813
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: OREGON, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

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    Search and Rescue (SAR)

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