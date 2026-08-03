U.S. Coast Guard rescues 2 people stranded on rocks in the Coquille River

A MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew from U.S. Coast Guard Air Station North Bend conducts a hoist in the Coquille River Area, Oregon, Aug. 3, 2026. The U.S. Coast Guard rescued two people stranded on the rocks at South Jetty after their boat began taking on water. (Video courtesy U.S. Coast Guard Air Station North Bend)
|Date Taken:
|08.03.2026
|Date Posted:
|08.03.2026 21:07
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1017405
|VIRIN:
|260803-D-G0213-4752
|Filename:
|DOD_111880813
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|OREGON, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
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