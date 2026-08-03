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    310th ESC Quartermaster unit practices warrior skills

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    WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    07.30.2026

    Video by Capt. Robert Wooldridge 

    310th Expeditionary Sustainment Command

    Soldiers of the 380th Quartermaster Company attend scenario-based lanes training while in attendance at the WAREX 2026 exercise in Ft. McCoy, Wisconsin, from 26 July to 10 August 2026.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.30.2026
    Date Posted: 08.03.2026 19:54
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1017404
    VIRIN: 260730-A-TD266-2430
    Filename: DOD_111880795
    Length: 00:01:55
    Location: WISCONSIN, US

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    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, 310th ESC Quartermaster unit practices warrior skills, by CPT Robert Wooldridge, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Fort McCoy
    380th Quartermaster Battalion
    643rd Regional Support Group
    310th Expeditionary Sustaiment Command
    Army Reserve
    377th Theater Sustainment Command

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