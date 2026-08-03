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    JIATF-401 announces C-UAS marketplace enhancements

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    UNITED STATES

    07.31.2026

    Courtesy Video

    Headquarters Department of the Army

    The Department of War, through Joint Interagency Task Force 401 (JIATF-401), is enhancing its counter-unmanned aircraft system (C-UAS) marketplace to improve how military organizations, law enforcement agencies, and international allies and partners identify, evaluate and acquire validated counter-drone technologies.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.31.2026
    Date Posted: 08.03.2026 19:28
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 1017402
    VIRIN: 260731-D-D0522-4940
    Filename: DOD_111880765
    Length: 00:01:35
    Location: US

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    This work, JIATF-401 announces C-UAS marketplace enhancements, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Drone Dominance
    JIATF 401

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