JIATF-401 announces C-UAS marketplace enhancements

The Department of War, through Joint Interagency Task Force 401 (JIATF-401), is enhancing its counter-unmanned aircraft system (C-UAS) marketplace to improve how military organizations, law enforcement agencies, and international allies and partners identify, evaluate and acquire validated counter-drone technologies.
|Date Taken:
|07.31.2026
|Date Posted:
|08.03.2026 19:28
|Category:
|Commercials
|Video ID:
|1017402
|VIRIN:
|260731-D-D0522-4940
|Filename:
|DOD_111880765
|Length:
|00:01:35
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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