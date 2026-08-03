A video outlining the mission and vision of Naval Medical Center San Diego and Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command San Diego, featuring NMCSD Director and NMRTC San Diego Commander U.S. Navy Capt. Jerry J. Bailey, NMCSD Deputy Director and NMRTC San Diego Executive Officer U.S. Navy Capt. Debra Buckland-Coffey, and NMCSD and NMRTC San Diego Command Master Chief U.S. Navy Command Master Chief Phillip Woods. NMCSD employs more than 5,600 active-duty military personnel, civilians, and contractors in southern California to deliver exceptional care afloat and ashore. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jason Afable)
|Date Taken:
|08.03.2026
|Date Posted:
|08.03.2026 19:45
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1017395
|VIRIN:
|260803-N-KM181-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111880625
|Length:
|00:02:10
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, NMCSD, NMRTC San Diego Mission & Vision (Vertical Edit), by PO3 Jason Afable, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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