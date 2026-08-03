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    NMCSD, NMRTC San Diego Mission & Vision (Vertical Edit)

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    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    08.03.2026

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jason Afable 

    Naval Medical Center San Diego

    A video outlining the mission and vision of Naval Medical Center San Diego and Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command San Diego, featuring NMCSD Director and NMRTC San Diego Commander U.S. Navy Capt. Jerry J. Bailey, NMCSD Deputy Director and NMRTC San Diego Executive Officer U.S. Navy Capt. Debra Buckland-Coffey, and NMCSD and NMRTC San Diego Command Master Chief U.S. Navy Command Master Chief Phillip Woods. NMCSD employs more than 5,600 active-duty military personnel, civilians, and contractors in southern California to deliver exceptional care afloat and ashore. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jason Afable)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.03.2026
    Date Posted: 08.03.2026 19:45
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1017395
    VIRIN: 260803-N-KM181-1001
    Filename: DOD_111880625
    Length: 00:02:10
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US

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    This work, NMCSD, NMRTC San Diego Mission & Vision (Vertical Edit), by PO3 Jason Afable, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    NMCSD
    Navy medicine
    Defense Health Agency
    warfighter readiness
    NMRTC San Diego

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