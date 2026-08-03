NMCSD, NMRTC San Diego Mission & Vision (Vertical Edit)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1017395" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

A video outlining the mission and vision of Naval Medical Center San Diego and Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command San Diego, featuring NMCSD Director and NMRTC San Diego Commander U.S. Navy Capt. Jerry J. Bailey, NMCSD Deputy Director and NMRTC San Diego Executive Officer U.S. Navy Capt. Debra Buckland-Coffey, and NMCSD and NMRTC San Diego Command Master Chief U.S. Navy Command Master Chief Phillip Woods. NMCSD employs more than 5,600 active-duty military personnel, civilians, and contractors in southern California to deliver exceptional care afloat and ashore. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jason Afable)