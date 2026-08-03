Paratroopers assigned to the Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, XVIII Airborne Corps, and 20th Engineer Brigade conduct Airborne operations at Fort Bragg, N.C., July 29, 2026. HHBN coordinates resources that enable the XVIII Airborne Corps to lead large‑scale operations around the world
|Date Taken:
|07.29.2026
|Date Posted:
|08.03.2026 17:22
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1017391
|VIRIN:
|260729-A-EL115-2804
|Filename:
|DOD_111880465
|Length:
|00:02:26
|Location:
|NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, XVlll Airborne Corps Airborne Operations, by PFC James Hernandez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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