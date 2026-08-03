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    XVlll Airborne Corps Airborne Operations

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    NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    07.29.2026

    Video by Pfc. James Hernandez 

    22nd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    Paratroopers assigned to the Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, XVIII Airborne Corps, and 20th Engineer Brigade conduct Airborne operations at Fort Bragg, N.C., July 29, 2026. HHBN coordinates resources that enable the XVIII Airborne Corps to lead large‑scale operations around the world

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.29.2026
    Date Posted: 08.03.2026 17:22
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1017391
    VIRIN: 260729-A-EL115-2804
    Filename: DOD_111880465
    Length: 00:02:26
    Location: NORTH CAROLINA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, XVlll Airborne Corps Airborne Operations, by PFC James Hernandez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    All-Terrain Lifter Army System (ATLAS)
    Airborne
    XVlll Airborne Corps

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