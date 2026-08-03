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    Panama to host multinational PANAMAX exercise Aug. 3-13

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    PANAMA

    08.03.2026

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Whitney Erhart 

    U.S. Southern Command       

    U.S. service members and U.S. government officials attend the PANAMAX 2026 Opening Ceremony at Panama Pacifico International Airport, Panama, Aug. 3, 2026. PANAMAX 2026 seeks to improve interoperability and strengthen collective capacity to conduct complex multinational and all-domain operations to ensure free flow of commerce through the Panama Canal and maintain security and stability in the region. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Whitney Erhart)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.03.2026
    Date Posted: 08.03.2026 17:34
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1017390
    VIRIN: 260803-Z-QO948-1001
    Filename: DOD_111880387
    Length: 00:02:50
    Location: PA

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Panama to host multinational PANAMAX exercise Aug. 3-13, by TSgt Whitney Erhart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Panama to host multinational PANAMAX exercise Aug. 3-13

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    US Southern Command (USSOUTHCOM)
    PANAMAX26

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