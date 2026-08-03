U.S. service members and U.S. government officials attend the PANAMAX 2026 Opening Ceremony at Panama Pacifico International Airport, Panama, Aug. 3, 2026. PANAMAX 2026 seeks to improve interoperability and strengthen collective capacity to conduct complex multinational and all-domain operations to ensure free flow of commerce through the Panama Canal and maintain security and stability in the region. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Whitney Erhart)
|Date Taken:
|08.03.2026
|Date Posted:
|08.03.2026 17:34
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1017390
|VIRIN:
|260803-Z-QO948-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111880387
|Length:
|00:02:50
|Location:
|PA
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Panama to host multinational PANAMAX exercise Aug. 3-13, by TSgt Whitney Erhart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Panama to host multinational PANAMAX exercise Aug. 3-13
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