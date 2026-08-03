419th CE Innovative Readiness Training Program in California

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1017384" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Airmen from the 419th Civil Engineer Squadron and 419th Force Support Squadron spent two weeks with the innovative readiness training program in the Redwood National Park, California, June 7 - 21, 2026. They worked along side the Naval Construction Battalion 22 in renovating the Prairie Creek Fish Hatchery, electrical improvements on pavilions, working on some Nation Park houses, surveying work, and improvements on mountain road drainage projects. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Branden Rae)