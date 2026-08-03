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    419th CE Innovative Readiness Training Program in California

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    UTAH, UNITED STATES

    08.03.2026

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Branden Rae 

    419th Fighter Wing

    Airmen from the 419th Civil Engineer Squadron and 419th Force Support Squadron spent two weeks with the innovative readiness training program in the Redwood National Park, California, June 7 - 21, 2026. They worked along side the Naval Construction Battalion 22 in renovating the Prairie Creek Fish Hatchery, electrical improvements on pavilions, working on some Nation Park houses, surveying work, and improvements on mountain road drainage projects. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Branden Rae)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.03.2026
    Date Posted: 08.03.2026 16:08
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1017384
    VIRIN: 260803-F-HT863-7901
    Filename: DOD_111880285
    Length: 00:01:39
    Location: UTAH, US

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    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    TAGS

    AFRC
    419FW
    AirForce
    419CE
    419FSS

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