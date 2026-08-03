419th CE Innovative Readiness Training Program in California

Airmen from the 419th Civil Engineer Squadron and 419th Force Support Squadron spent two weeks with the innovative readiness training program in the Redwood National Park, California, June 7 - 21, 2026. They worked along side the Naval Construction Battalion 22 in renovating the Prairie Creek Fish Hatchery, electrical improvements on pavilions, working on some Nation Park houses, surveying work, and improvements on mountain road drainage projects. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Branden Rae)
|Date Taken:
|08.03.2026
|Date Posted:
|08.03.2026 16:08
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1017384
|VIRIN:
|260803-F-HT863-7901
|Filename:
|DOD_111880285
|Length:
|00:01:39
|Location:
|UTAH, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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