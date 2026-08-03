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    U.S. Army North (Fifth Army) Inactivation Film

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    FORT SAM HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    07.15.2026

    Video by Edward Cooper 

    U.S. Army North

    A historical video commemorates the legacy of U.S. Army North (Fifth Army), tracing the organization's evolution from its activation during World War II to its transition as U.S. Army North following the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001. Produced in conjunction with the unit's inactivation, the video highlights the command's enduring contributions to homeland defense, defense support of civil authorities, and security cooperation while preserving the history and accomplishments of the Soldiers and civilians who served throughout its distinguished history. (U.S. Army video by Edward Cooper and Alex Goad)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.15.2026
    Date Posted: 08.03.2026 16:12
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1017379
    VIRIN: 260715-D-LS466-3856
    Filename: DOD_111880112
    Length: 00:07:25
    Location: FORT SAM HOUSTON, TEXAS, US

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    This work, U.S. Army North (Fifth Army) Inactivation Film, by Edward Cooper, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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