U.S. Army North (Fifth Army) Inactivation Film

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1017379" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

A historical video commemorates the legacy of U.S. Army North (Fifth Army), tracing the organization's evolution from its activation during World War II to its transition as U.S. Army North following the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001. Produced in conjunction with the unit's inactivation, the video highlights the command's enduring contributions to homeland defense, defense support of civil authorities, and security cooperation while preserving the history and accomplishments of the Soldiers and civilians who served throughout its distinguished history. (U.S. Army video by Edward Cooper and Alex Goad)