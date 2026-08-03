A historical video commemorates the legacy of U.S. Army North (Fifth Army), tracing the organization's evolution from its activation during World War II to its transition as U.S. Army North following the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001. Produced in conjunction with the unit's inactivation, the video highlights the command's enduring contributions to homeland defense, defense support of civil authorities, and security cooperation while preserving the history and accomplishments of the Soldiers and civilians who served throughout its distinguished history. (U.S. Army video by Edward Cooper and Alex Goad)
|Date Taken:
|07.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|08.03.2026 16:12
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1017379
|VIRIN:
|260715-D-LS466-3856
|Filename:
|DOD_111880112
|Length:
|00:07:25
|Location:
|FORT SAM HOUSTON, TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Army North (Fifth Army) Inactivation Film, by Edward Cooper, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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