Standing with Lincoln, District of Columbia National Guard

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1017378" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Chief Warrant Officer 5 Rob Gibson recites the history of the District of Columbia National Guard throughout American history at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, May 2, 2026. The history of the District of Columbia National Guard provides perspective and education for multiple generations of Soldiers and Airmen in the United States National Guard. (U.S. Air Force video by Master Sgt. Melissa Sterling)