Standing with Lincoln, District of Columbia National Guard

Chief Warrant Officer 5 Rob Gibson recites the history of the District of Columbia National Guard throughout American history at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, May 2, 2026. The history of the District of Columbia National Guard provides perspective and education for multiple generations of Soldiers and Airmen in the United States National Guard. (U.S. Air Force video by Master Sgt. Melissa Sterling)
|Date Taken:
|05.02.2026
|Date Posted:
|08.03.2026 15:51
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1017378
|VIRIN:
|260502-F-EB151-2547
|Filename:
|DOD_111880111
|Length:
|00:03:50
|Location:
|DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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