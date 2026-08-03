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    Standing with Lincoln, District of Columbia National Guard

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    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    05.02.2026

    Video by Master Sgt. Melissa Sterling 

    Joint Task Force DC

    Chief Warrant Officer 5 Rob Gibson recites the history of the District of Columbia National Guard throughout American history at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, May 2, 2026. The history of the District of Columbia National Guard provides perspective and education for multiple generations of Soldiers and Airmen in the United States National Guard. (U.S. Air Force video by Master Sgt. Melissa Sterling)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.02.2026
    Date Posted: 08.03.2026 15:51
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1017378
    VIRIN: 260502-F-EB151-2547
    Filename: DOD_111880111
    Length: 00:03:50
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

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    This work, Standing with Lincoln, District of Columbia National Guard, by MSgt Melissa Sterling, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    JTFDC
    National Guard
    dcsafe
    DC Safe and Beautiful
    Freedom250

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