U.S. Army Pacific, Best Squad Competition Hype Video

Soldiers from across the Pacific, participated in this year's U.S. Army Pacific Best Squad Competition, 16 teams tested their strength, speed, willpower and grit on Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash., July 20-25, 2026. The five-day competition featured 16 squads from across USARPAC and served as a rigorous test of individual Soldier strength and squad-level cohesion required to complete demanding tasks. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Christian Morton)
|Date Taken:
|07.25.2026
|Date Posted:
|08.03.2026 18:04
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1017376
|VIRIN:
|260725-A-TA715-4277
|Filename:
|DOD_111880104
|Length:
|00:02:35
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WASHINGTON, US
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|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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