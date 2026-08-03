(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Digital Visual Information Distribution System Logo

    U.S. Army Pacific, Best Squad Competition Hype Video

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    07.25.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Christian Morton 

    7th Infantry Division (Multi-Domain Command - Pacific)

    Soldiers from across the Pacific, participated in this year's U.S. Army Pacific Best Squad Competition, 16 teams tested their strength, speed, willpower and grit on Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash., July 20-25, 2026. The five-day competition featured 16 squads from across USARPAC and served as a rigorous test of individual Soldier strength and squad-level cohesion required to complete demanding tasks. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Christian Morton)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.25.2026
    Date Posted: 08.03.2026 18:04
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1017376
    VIRIN: 260725-A-TA715-4277
    Filename: DOD_111880104
    Length: 00:02:35
    Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WASHINGTON, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army Pacific, Best Squad Competition Hype Video, by SSG Christian Morton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USARPACBSC, ArmyBestSquad, Best Squad Competition, BSC 2026, U.S. Army Pacific, WTBD

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video