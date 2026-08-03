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    Airman in the Dugout

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    MCCONNELL AIR FORCE BASE, KANSAS, UNITED STATES

    07.25.2026

    Video by Airman Daniel Obi 

    22nd Air Refueling Wing

    Jay Thomason, Wind Surge utility player and U.S. Air Force Academy graduate, talks about his experience attending the Academy and being drafted by the Minnesota Twins. After graduating in 2024, Thomason was drafted under a deferment program and now plays for the Twins' Double-A affiliate team, the Wind Surge, in Wichita, Kansas. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman Daniel Obi)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.25.2026
    Date Posted: 08.03.2026 15:54
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1017372
    VIRIN: 260803-F-OB864-1001
    Filename: DOD_111880060
    Length: 00:03:08
    Location: MCCONNELL AIR FORCE BASE, KANSAS, US

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    This work, Airman in the Dugout, by Amn Daniel Obi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    USAFA, Wind Surge, Wichita, baseball, cadet

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