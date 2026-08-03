Airman in the dugout

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1017372" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Jay Thomason, Wind Surge utility player and U.S. Air Force Academy graduate, talks about his experience attending the Academy and being drafted by the Minnesota Twins. After graduating in 2024, Thomason was drafted under a deferment program and now plays for the Twins' Double-A affiliate team, the Wind Surge, in Wichita, Kansas. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman Daniel Obi)