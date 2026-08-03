Airman in the dugout

Jay Thomason, Wind Surge utility player and U.S. Air Force Academy graduate, talks about his experience attending the Academy and being drafted by the Minnesota Twins. After graduating in 2024, Thomason was drafted under a deferment program and now plays for the Twins' Double-A affiliate team, the Wind Surge, in Wichita, Kansas. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman Daniel Obi)
|Date Taken:
|07.25.2026
|Date Posted:
|08.03.2026 15:54
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1017372
|VIRIN:
|260803-F-OB864-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111880060
|Length:
|00:03:08
|Location:
|MCCONNELL AIR FORCE BASE, KANSAS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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