Trump Signs Executive Order Benefiting Military Spouses

President Donald J. Trump signs an executive order at the White House, Aug. 3, 2026, establishing the Presidential Military Spouse Commission.
|Date Taken:
|08.03.2026
|Date Posted:
|08.03.2026 15:34
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|1017365
|Filename:
|DOD_111880002
|Length:
|00:55:36
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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