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    32nd APS conducts Steel Anvil '26 (teaser) [vertical]

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    DOBBINS ARB, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    07.12.2026

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Timothy Leddick 

    911th Airlift Wing

    The 32nd Aerial Port Squadron conducts Exercise Steel Anvil at Dobbins Air Reserve Base, Ga., July 11-12, 2026. Steel Anvil is the U.S. Air Force Reserve's first flyaway exercise conducted at the squadron level specifically for air transportation specialists to test the skills and competencies of "Port Dawgs" in contested conditions, including inclement weather. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Timothy Leddick)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.12.2026
    Date Posted: 08.03.2026 15:06
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1017361
    VIRIN: 260802-F-KE594-2002
    Filename: DOD_111879990
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: DOBBINS ARB, GEORGIA, US

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    This work, 32nd APS conducts Steel Anvil '26 (teaser) [vertical], by TSgt Timothy Leddick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Air Transportation
    911th Airlift Wing
    Air Force Reserve Command
    Port Dawg
    2T2XX Air Transportation

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