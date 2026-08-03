32nd APS conducts Steel Anvil '26 (teaser) [vertical]

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1017361" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The 32nd Aerial Port Squadron conducts Exercise Steel Anvil at Dobbins Air Reserve Base, Ga., July 11-12, 2026. Steel Anvil is the U.S. Air Force Reserve's first flyaway exercise conducted at the squadron level specifically for air transportation specialists to test the skills and competencies of "Port Dawgs" in contested conditions, including inclement weather. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Timothy Leddick)