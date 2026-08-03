The 32nd Aerial Port Squadron conducts Exercise Steel Anvil at Dobbins Air Reserve Base, Ga., July 11-12, 2026. Steel Anvil is the U.S. Air Force Reserve's first flyaway exercise conducted at the squadron level specifically for air transportation specialists to test the skills and competencies of "Port Dawgs" in contested conditions, including inclement weather. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Timothy Leddick)
|Date Taken:
|07.12.2026
|Date Posted:
|08.03.2026 15:06
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1017361
|VIRIN:
|260802-F-KE594-2002
|Filename:
|DOD_111879990
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|DOBBINS ARB, GEORGIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 32nd APS conducts Steel Anvil '26 (teaser) [vertical], by TSgt Timothy Leddick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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