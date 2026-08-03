A-10 Thunderbolt II Takes Final Flight at Davis-Monthan - Broll Stringer 2

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Rodney Dwyer, 355th Operations Group commander, and Lt. Col. Ryan Rutter, 357th Fighter Squadron commander, prepare to fly the A-10C Thunderbolt II for the last time at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, July 29, 2026. The A-10's precision and survivability saved countless lives and defined Close Air Support for nearly half a century. The final flight event honored the aircraft's decades of close air support excellence and celebrated its lasting legacy as DMAFB transitions to future mission requirements.(U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Kahdija Slaughter)
|Date Taken:
|07.29.2026
|Date Posted:
|08.03.2026 14:57
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1017360
|VIRIN:
|260803-F-BG083-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_111879983
|Length:
|00:04:34
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
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