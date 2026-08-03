(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Digital Visual Information Distribution System Logo

    The A-10's final flight at Davis-Monthan

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    07.29.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Kahdija Slaughter 

    355th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Rodney Dwyer, 355th Operations Group commander, and Lt. Col. Ryan Rutter, 357th Fighter Squadron commander, reflect on the legacy the Warthog aircraft leaves behind as they fly the A-10C Thunderbolt II for the last time at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, July 29, 2026. The final flight event honored the aircraft's decades of close air support excellence and celebrated its lasting legacy as DMAFB transitions to future mission requirements. Strong engagement with our alumni and community ensures the A-10’s story endures. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Kahdija Slaughter)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.29.2026
    Date Posted: 08.03.2026 14:52
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1017357
    VIRIN: 260803-F-BG083-1003
    Filename: DOD_111879973
    Length: 00:01:37
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The A-10's final flight at Davis-Monthan, by SSgt Kahdija Slaughter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    A-10
    A-10C Thunderbolt II
    final flight
    357th Fighter Squadron
    355th Operations Group
    attack aircraft

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video