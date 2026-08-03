The A-10's final flight at Davis-Monthan

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Rodney Dwyer, 355th Operations Group commander, and Lt. Col. Ryan Rutter, 357th Fighter Squadron commander, reflect on the legacy the Warthog aircraft leaves behind as they fly the A-10C Thunderbolt II for the last time at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, July 29, 2026. The final flight event honored the aircraft's decades of close air support excellence and celebrated its lasting legacy as DMAFB transitions to future mission requirements. Strong engagement with our alumni and community ensures the A-10’s story endures. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Kahdija Slaughter)
|Date Taken:
|07.29.2026
|Date Posted:
|08.03.2026 14:52
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1017357
|VIRIN:
|260803-F-BG083-1003
|Filename:
|DOD_111879973
|Length:
|00:01:37
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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