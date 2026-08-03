The A-10's final flight at Davis-Monthan

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1017357" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Rodney Dwyer, 355th Operations Group commander, and Lt. Col. Ryan Rutter, 357th Fighter Squadron commander, reflect on the legacy the Warthog aircraft leaves behind as they fly the A-10C Thunderbolt II for the last time at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, July 29, 2026. The final flight event honored the aircraft's decades of close air support excellence and celebrated its lasting legacy as DMAFB transitions to future mission requirements. Strong engagement with our alumni and community ensures the A-10’s story endures. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Kahdija Slaughter)