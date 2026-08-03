148th Fighter Wing's Bulldogs are Always Ready, Always there.

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1017332" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Air National Guard video showcasing an emphasis on the 148th Fighter Wing Airmen conduct mission and training operations. This video showcased operational readiness to serve and protect local communities, the United States, and its allies. Always Ready, Always There. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Tylin Rust)