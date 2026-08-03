U.S. Air National Guard video showcasing an emphasis on the 148th Fighter Wing Airmen conduct mission and training operations. This video showcased operational readiness to serve and protect local communities, the United States, and its allies. Always Ready, Always There. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Tylin Rust)
|Date Taken:
|07.30.2026
|Date Posted:
|08.03.2026 13:33
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1017332
|VIRIN:
|260730-Z-BB071-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111879659
|Length:
|00:00:47
|Location:
|MINNESOTA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 148th Fighter Wing's Bulldogs are Always Ready, Always there., by SSgt Tylin Rust, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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