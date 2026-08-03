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    148th Fighter Wing's Bulldogs are Always Ready, Always there.

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    MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES

    07.30.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Tylin Rust 

    148th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air National Guard video showcasing an emphasis on the 148th Fighter Wing Airmen conduct mission and training operations. This video showcased operational readiness to serve and protect local communities, the United States, and its allies. Always Ready, Always There. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Tylin Rust)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.30.2026
    Date Posted: 08.03.2026 13:33
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1017332
    VIRIN: 260730-Z-BB071-1001
    Filename: DOD_111879659
    Length: 00:00:47
    Location: MINNESOTA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, 148th Fighter Wing's Bulldogs are Always Ready, Always there., by SSgt Tylin Rust, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    F-16 Fighting Falcon
    148FW
    Air Combat Command (ACC)
    National Guard
    Minnesota National Guard

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