CREDO Marriage Retreat

U.S. Navy Cmdr. Thomas Johnson, a Chaplain’s Religious Enrichment Development Operation (CREDO) coordinator with Marine Forces Reserve, hosts a CREDO retreat in Lexington, Kentucky, July 24, 2026. CREDO is a marriage enrichment retreat open to all service members, designed to celebrate marriage and build resiliency and to give service members the opportunity to stay spiritually ready. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Owen Long)
|Date Taken:
|07.24.2026
|Date Posted:
|08.03.2026 13:26
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1017329
|VIRIN:
|260803-M-SW293-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111879621
|Length:
|00:01:09
|Location:
|LEXINGTON, KENTUCKY, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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