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    CREDO Marriage Retreat

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    LEXINGTON, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    07.24.2026

    Video by Lance Cpl. Owen Long 

    Marine Forces Reserve (MARFORRES)     

    U.S. Navy Cmdr. Thomas Johnson, a Chaplain’s Religious Enrichment Development Operation (CREDO) coordinator with Marine Forces Reserve, hosts a CREDO retreat in Lexington, Kentucky, July 24, 2026. CREDO is a marriage enrichment retreat open to all service members, designed to celebrate marriage and build resiliency and to give service members the opportunity to stay spiritually ready. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Owen Long)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.24.2026
    Date Posted: 08.03.2026 13:26
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1017329
    VIRIN: 260803-M-SW293-1001
    Filename: DOD_111879621
    Length: 00:01:09
    Location: LEXINGTON, KENTUCKY, US

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    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, CREDO Marriage Retreat, by LCpl Owen Long, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Retreat
    MFR
    CREDO
    Chaplain
    Marriage

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