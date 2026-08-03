HawgCast - August 2026

Welcome back to the HawgCast! In this episode, Col. Rick Mitchell, Commander of the 442d Fighter Wing, and Command Chief Master Sgt. Nathan Parks discuss the wing's strategic priorities, leadership philosophy, and overall readiness in today's dynamic operational environment. Additionally, Col. Mitchell shares insights from his personal Air Force journey, reflecting on the key experiences and lessons learned that prepared him for command.
|Date Taken:
|08.02.2026
|Date Posted:
|08.03.2026 13:14
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|1017326
|VIRIN:
|260802-F-ES186-7118
|Filename:
|DOD_111879587
|Length:
|00:45:20
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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