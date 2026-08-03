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    HawgCast - August 2026

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    UNITED STATES

    08.02.2026

    Video by Tech. Sgt. DAnn Kennedy 

    442d Fighter Wing

    Welcome back to the HawgCast! In this episode, Col. Rick Mitchell, Commander of the 442d Fighter Wing, and Command Chief Master Sgt. Nathan Parks discuss the wing's strategic priorities, leadership philosophy, and overall readiness in today's dynamic operational environment. Additionally, Col. Mitchell shares insights from his personal Air Force journey, reflecting on the key experiences and lessons learned that prepared him for command.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.02.2026
    Date Posted: 08.03.2026 13:14
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 1017326
    VIRIN: 260802-F-ES186-7118
    Filename: DOD_111879587
    Length: 00:45:20
    Location: US

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    This work, HawgCast - August 2026, by TSgt DAnn Kennedy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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