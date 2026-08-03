HawgCast - August 2026

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1017326" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Welcome back to the HawgCast! In this episode, Col. Rick Mitchell, Commander of the 442d Fighter Wing, and Command Chief Master Sgt. Nathan Parks discuss the wing's strategic priorities, leadership philosophy, and overall readiness in today's dynamic operational environment. Additionally, Col. Mitchell shares insights from his personal Air Force journey, reflecting on the key experiences and lessons learned that prepared him for command.