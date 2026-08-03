Airmen reposition C-130 after 166th Airlift Wing deployment ceremony

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1017317" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

B-roll package of Airmen assigned to the 166th Airlift Wing, Delaware Air National Guard, moving a C-130 back to its designated parking location following a deployment ceremony at New Castle Air National Guard Base, Delaware, Aug. 2, 2026. The aircraft served as a static display during the ceremony honoring deploying service members before returning to its normal position on the flight line. The movement highlights the teamwork and coordination required to safely execute flight line operations while maintaining mission readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Yonette Martin)