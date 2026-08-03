B-roll package of Airmen assigned to the 166th Airlift Wing, Delaware Air National Guard, moving a C-130 back to its designated parking location following a deployment ceremony at New Castle Air National Guard Base, Delaware, Aug. 2, 2026. The aircraft served as a static display during the ceremony honoring deploying service members before returning to its normal position on the flight line. The movement highlights the teamwork and coordination required to safely execute flight line operations while maintaining mission readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Yonette Martin)
|Date Taken:
|08.02.2026
|Date Posted:
|08.03.2026 12:11
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1017317
|VIRIN:
|260803-Z-TI414-2438
|Filename:
|DOD_111879392
|Length:
|00:00:24
|Location:
|NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Airmen reposition C-130 after 166th Airlift Wing deployment ceremony, by SSgt Yonette Martin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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