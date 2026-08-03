Families gather to support deploying Airmen at 166th Airlift Wing

B-roll package of family members attending a deployment ceremony for Airmen assigned to the 166th Airlift Wing, Delaware Air National Guard, at New Castle Air National Guard Base, Delaware, Aug. 2, 2026. The ceremony recognized the deploying Airmen and the families whose support is essential to the wing's mission and readiness. (U.S. Air National Guard B-roll by Staff Sgt. Yonette Martin)
|Date Taken:
|08.02.2026
|Date Posted:
|08.03.2026 11:48
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1017313
|VIRIN:
|260803-Z-TI414-2437
|Filename:
|DOD_111879292
|Length:
|00:01:02
|Location:
|NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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