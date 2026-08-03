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    Families gather to support deploying Airmen at 166th Airlift Wing

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    NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES

    08.02.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Yonette Martin 

    166th Airlift Wing

    B-roll package of family members attending a deployment ceremony for Airmen assigned to the 166th Airlift Wing, Delaware Air National Guard, at New Castle Air National Guard Base, Delaware, Aug. 2, 2026. The ceremony recognized the deploying Airmen and the families whose support is essential to the wing's mission and readiness. (U.S. Air National Guard B-roll by Staff Sgt. Yonette Martin)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.02.2026
    Date Posted: 08.03.2026 11:48
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1017313
    VIRIN: 260803-Z-TI414-2437
    Filename: DOD_111879292
    Length: 00:01:02
    Location: NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, US

    Video Analytics

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    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, Families gather to support deploying Airmen at 166th Airlift Wing, by SSgt Yonette Martin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    readiness
    Deployment Ceremonies
    166th Airlift
    166AW
    families
    Delaware

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