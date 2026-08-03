The Model | Behind the Mission

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1017301" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Steve Nguyen, a hydraulic engineer with the U. S. Army Corps of Engineers Jacksonville District, creates and uses models every day to help determine water flows in civil works and environmental restoration projects, as well as during emergency operations. Growing up, Nguyen was surrounded by positive role models who helped shape the person he is today.



According to Webster’s New World College Dictionary, a model can be "a system of postulates, data, and inferences presented as a mathematical description of an entity or state of affairs" or "an example for imitation or emulation." The list of definitions is extensive. (US Army video by Brigida I. Sanchez)

Archival footage from the National Archives. Special thanks to Marisa, Kaylee and Jade.