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    The Model | Behind the Mission

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    JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    07.28.2026

    Video by Brigida Sanchez 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Jacksonville District

    Steve Nguyen, a hydraulic engineer with the U. S. Army Corps of Engineers Jacksonville District, creates and uses models every day to help determine water flows in civil works and environmental restoration projects, as well as during emergency operations. Growing up, Nguyen was surrounded by positive role models who helped shape the person he is today.

    According to Webster’s New World College Dictionary, a model can be "a system of postulates, data, and inferences presented as a mathematical description of an entity or state of affairs" or "an example for imitation or emulation." The list of definitions is extensive. (US Army video by Brigida I. Sanchez)
    Archival footage from the National Archives. Special thanks to Marisa, Kaylee and Jade.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.28.2026
    Date Posted: 08.03.2026 10:32
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1017301
    VIRIN: 200729-A-AZ287-1002
    Filename: DOD_111879084
    Length: 00:02:45
    Location: JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, US
    Hometown: GAINESVILLE, FLORIDA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

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    This work, The Model | Behind the Mission, by Brigida Sanchez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    jacksonville district
    HECRAS
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    USACE

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