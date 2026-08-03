B-Roll: USAREUR-AF Best Squad Competition 2026 - Day Five: Squad STX Lanes

U.S. Army squads conduct squad situational training exercise (STX) lanes during the U.S. Army Europe and Africa Best Squad Competition at Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Aug. 3, 2026. During the event, squads execute multiple tactical missions that evaluate leadership, communication, medical proficiency, tactical movement and battle drills under realistic operational conditions.
Teams from across U.S. Army Europe and Africa compete at Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, through Aug. 6, 2026, for the title of Best Squad. The competition tests squad effectiveness, communication and cohesion, as well as each Soldier’s technical and tactical proficiency, endurance and fortitude. Winners advance to represent U.S. Army Europe and Africa at the Army Best Squad Competition, where one noncommissioned officer and one junior Soldier from the winning squad will be named the Army’s Best NCO and Best Soldier of the Year, respectively. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Scyrrus Corregidor)
|Date Taken:
|08.02.2026
|Date Posted:
|08.03.2026 09:57
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1017296
|VIRIN:
|260803-A-MQ729-7078
|Filename:
|DOD_111878975
|Length:
|00:16:02
|Location:
|GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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