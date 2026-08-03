B-Roll: USAREUR-AF Best Squad Competition 2026 - Day Five: Squad STX Lanes

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1017296" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army squads conduct squad situational training exercise (STX) lanes during the U.S. Army Europe and Africa Best Squad Competition at Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Aug. 3, 2026. During the event, squads execute multiple tactical missions that evaluate leadership, communication, medical proficiency, tactical movement and battle drills under realistic operational conditions.



Teams from across U.S. Army Europe and Africa compete at Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, through Aug. 6, 2026, for the title of Best Squad. The competition tests squad effectiveness, communication and cohesion, as well as each Soldier’s technical and tactical proficiency, endurance and fortitude. Winners advance to represent U.S. Army Europe and Africa at the Army Best Squad Competition, where one noncommissioned officer and one junior Soldier from the winning squad will be named the Army’s Best NCO and Best Soldier of the Year, respectively. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Scyrrus Corregidor)