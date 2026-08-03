(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Digital Visual Information Distribution System Logo

    USAREUR-AF Best Squad 12 mile ruck march B-Roll

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GRAFENWOEHR, GERMANY

    08.02.2026

    Video by Sgt. Addison Shinn 

    U.S. Army V Corps

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to U.S. Army Europe and Africa units compete in a 12 mile ruck march during day four of the U.S. Army Europe and Africa Best Squad Competition at Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Aug. 2, 2026. Teams across U.S. Army Europe and Africa meet at Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, to compete for the title of Best Squad, July 30-August 6, 2026. The event tests the squad’s effectiveness, communication, and overall cohesion, as well as the individual Soldier’s technical and tactical proficiency, endurance, and fortitude. This competitive training event exercises a full range of squad-level skills, highlighting professional excellence and knowledge to determine the command’s top teams. Winners of this competition will advance to represent U.S. Army Europe and Africa at the Army Best Squad Competition. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Sgt. Addison Shinn)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.02.2026
    Date Posted: 08.03.2026 08:07
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1017289
    VIRIN: 260802-A-AE781-7186
    Filename: DOD_111878704
    Length: 00:03:02
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, DE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAREUR-AF Best Squad 12 mile ruck march B-Roll, by SGT Addison Shinn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    VCORPS
    StrongerTogether
    USAREURAF
    EABestSquad
    366thMPAD26
    EABestSquad26

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video