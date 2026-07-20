USAG Italy Religious Support Office Celebrates 251 years of U.S. Army Chaplain Corps Broll

The Religious Support Office in U.S Army Garrison Italy hosts a celebration to honor 251 years of the U.S. Army Chaplain Corps on Caserma Ederle, Italy, July 30, 2026. The event was open to all members of the Vicenza military community and recognizes the spiritual support Chaplains offer to Soldiers and their families to ensure readiness. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Salvador Castro)
|Date Taken:
|07.29.2026
|Date Posted:
|08.03.2026 07:20
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1017288
|VIRIN:
|260730-A-JH229-7645
|Filename:
|DOD_111878702
|Length:
|00:01:32
|Location:
|IT
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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