USAG Italy Religious Support Office Celebrates 251 years of U.S. Army Chaplain Corps Broll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1017288" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The Religious Support Office in U.S Army Garrison Italy hosts a celebration to honor 251 years of the U.S. Army Chaplain Corps on Caserma Ederle, Italy, July 30, 2026. The event was open to all members of the Vicenza military community and recognizes the spiritual support Chaplains offer to Soldiers and their families to ensure readiness. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Salvador Castro)