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    USAG Italy Religious Support Office Celebrates 251 years of U.S. Army Chaplain Corps Broll

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    ITALY

    07.29.2026

    Video by Sgt. Salvador Castro 

    AFN Vicenza

    The Religious Support Office in U.S Army Garrison Italy hosts a celebration to honor 251 years of the U.S. Army Chaplain Corps on Caserma Ederle, Italy, July 30, 2026. The event was open to all members of the Vicenza military community and recognizes the spiritual support Chaplains offer to Soldiers and their families to ensure readiness. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Salvador Castro)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.29.2026
    Date Posted: 08.03.2026 07:20
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1017288
    VIRIN: 260730-A-JH229-7645
    Filename: DOD_111878702
    Length: 00:01:32
    Location: IT

    Video Analytics

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    This work, USAG Italy Religious Support Office Celebrates 251 years of U.S. Army Chaplain Corps Broll, by SGT Salvador Castro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    SETAF
    AFN Vicenza
    USAG Italy
    Religious Support Office
    173rd Airborne Brigade

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