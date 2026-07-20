Today's the Day - NNSY's DEOCS Launches Aug. 3, 2026 - Let Your Voice Be Heard

Today's the day! The Norfolk Naval Shipyard (NNSY) Defense Organizational Climate Survey, or DEOCS, officially launches today - Aug. 3, 2026. This survey is an essential tool for our workforce to provide direct feedback to leadership so that, together, we can improve our shipyard as a whole and bring positive change across all levels.
Check out this message from our Shipyard Commander, Rear Adm. Kavon Hakimzadeh, regarding the survey's launch. You can access the DEOCS at surveysdrc.com/DEOCS. QR codes are being set up across the shipyard in approved areas – making it easier than ever for you to provide your feedback.
Do your part and let your voice be heard - we need you to take the DEOCS.
#NNSY #DEOCS #2026 #ForceBehindTheFleet #LetYourVoiceBeHeard
|Date Taken:
|08.03.2026
|Date Posted:
|08.03.2026 07:14
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1017287
|VIRIN:
|260803-N-OQ665-7126
|Filename:
|DOD_111878695
|Length:
|00:01:05
|Location:
|PORTSMOUTH, VIRGINIA, US
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