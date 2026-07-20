Today's the Day - NNSY's DEOCS Launches Aug. 3, 2026 - Let Your Voice Be Heard

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1017287" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Today's the day! The Norfolk Naval Shipyard (NNSY) Defense Organizational Climate Survey, or DEOCS, officially launches today - Aug. 3, 2026. This survey is an essential tool for our workforce to provide direct feedback to leadership so that, together, we can improve our shipyard as a whole and bring positive change across all levels.



Check out this message from our Shipyard Commander, Rear Adm. Kavon Hakimzadeh, regarding the survey's launch. You can access the DEOCS at surveysdrc.com/DEOCS. QR codes are being set up across the shipyard in approved areas – making it easier than ever for you to provide your feedback.



Do your part and let your voice be heard - we need you to take the DEOCS.



#NNSY #DEOCS #2026 #ForceBehindTheFleet #LetYourVoiceBeHeard