B-Roll: USAREUR-AF Best Squad Competition 2026 - Day Five: Situational Training Exercise

U.S. Army Europe and Africa Soldiers conduct a situational training exercise during the U.S. Army Europe and Africa Best Squad Competition at Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Aug. 3, 2026. The situational training exercise evaluates Soldiers’ physical endurance, mental agility and tactical decision-making while testing each squad’s ability to accomplish missions under realistic operational conditions.
Teams from across U.S. Army Europe and Africa compete at Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, July 30 through Aug. 6, 2026, for the title of Best Squad. The event tests squad effectiveness, communication and cohesion, as well as the individual Soldier’s technical and tactical proficiency, endurance and fortitude. This competitive training event exercises a full range of squad-level skills, highlighting professional excellence and knowledge to determine the command’s top teams. Winners advance to represent U.S. Army Europe and Africa at the Army Best Squad Competition. One noncommissioned officer and one junior Soldier from the winning squad will be named the Army’s Best NCO and Best Soldier of the Year, respectively. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Jamie Robinson)
|Date Taken:
|08.02.2026
|Date Posted:
|08.03.2026 08:36
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1017284
|VIRIN:
|260803-A-WL551-1585
|Filename:
|DOD_111878684
|Length:
|00:12:09
|Location:
|GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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