Joint Innovation Forum connects warfighters with emerging technologies

Senior military leaders, defense industry representatives, and technology innovators gather for the Joint Innovation Forum hosted by U.S. European Command and U.S. Africa Command at Patch Barracks and Kelley Barracks in Stuttgart, Germany, July 21-22, 2026. The forum brought together government and industry partners to discuss emerging technologies, identify solutions to operational challenges, and accelerate the delivery of innovative capabilities to the warfighter through collaboration, demonstrations, and direct engagement. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Chandler Coats)
|Date Taken:
|07.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|08.03.2026 04:57
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|1017280
|VIRIN:
|260721-A-GR811-5737
|Filename:
|DOD_111878644
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|STUTTGART, BADEN-WURTTEMBERG, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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