Joint Innovation Forum connects warfighters with emerging technologies

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1017280" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Senior military leaders, defense industry representatives, and technology innovators gather for the Joint Innovation Forum hosted by U.S. European Command and U.S. Africa Command at Patch Barracks and Kelley Barracks in Stuttgart, Germany, July 21-22, 2026. The forum brought together government and industry partners to discuss emerging technologies, identify solutions to operational challenges, and accelerate the delivery of innovative capabilities to the warfighter through collaboration, demonstrations, and direct engagement. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Chandler Coats)