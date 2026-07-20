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    Joint Innovation Forum connects warfighters with emerging technologies

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    STUTTGART, BADEN-WURTTEMBERG, GERMANY

    07.20.2026

    Video by Sgt. Chandler Coats 

    AFN Stuttgart

    Senior military leaders, defense industry representatives, and technology innovators gather for the Joint Innovation Forum hosted by U.S. European Command and U.S. Africa Command at Patch Barracks and Kelley Barracks in Stuttgart, Germany, July 21-22, 2026. The forum brought together government and industry partners to discuss emerging technologies, identify solutions to operational challenges, and accelerate the delivery of innovative capabilities to the warfighter through collaboration, demonstrations, and direct engagement. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Chandler Coats)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.20.2026
    Date Posted: 08.03.2026 04:57
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 1017280
    VIRIN: 260721-A-GR811-5737
    Filename: DOD_111878644
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: STUTTGART, BADEN-WURTTEMBERG, DE

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    This work, Joint Innovation Forum connects warfighters with emerging technologies, by SGT Chandler Coats, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    EUCOM
    innovation
    defense industrial base
    AFRICOM
    Joint Innovation Forum

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