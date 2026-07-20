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    Transition Assistance Program Workshop Spot

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    KAISERSLAUTERN, GERMANY

    08.02.2026

    Video by Senior Airman Cherise Vaught 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    The Transition Assistance Program (TAP) equips service members with resources and information to help them prepare for life after military service at Ramstein Air Base, Germany. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Cherise Vaught)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.02.2026
    Date Posted: 08.03.2026 03:45
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1017275
    VIRIN: 260803-F-XK392-1748
    Filename: DOD_111878610
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, DE

    Video Analytics

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    This work, Transition Assistance Program Workshop Spot, by SrA Cherise Vaught, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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