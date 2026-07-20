The Transition Assistance Program (TAP) equips service members with resources and information to help them prepare for life after military service at Ramstein Air Base, Germany. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Cherise Vaught)
|Date Taken:
|08.02.2026
|Date Posted:
|08.03.2026 03:45
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1017275
|VIRIN:
|260803-F-XK392-1748
|Filename:
|DOD_111878610
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Transition Assistance Program Workshop Spot, by SrA Cherise Vaught, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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