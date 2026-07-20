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    260731-KSN -SPOT-PTDsaefty-Sullens

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    SOUTH KOREA

    08.02.2026

    Video by Senior Airman Ian Sullens 

    AFN Kunsan

    This video is intended to inform the audience on proper rules and regulations around personal transportation devices.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.02.2026
    Date Posted: 08.03.2026 01:07
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1017264
    VIRIN: 260803-F-SO714-6206
    Filename: DOD_111878499
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: KR

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 260731-KSN -SPOT-PTDsaefty-Sullens, by SrA Ian Sullens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    PTD
    safety
    electric bike

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