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    Freedom Banner Static Showcase

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    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    06.24.2026

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Tyler Jackson 

    AFN Okinawa

    U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Leynier Garciadiaz, a Motor Vehicle Operator, talks about a disaster relief showcase held in Okinawa, Japan, June 24, 2026. The event highlighted some of the methods Marines have on island to continue operating during natural disasters including water purification and tools used for general recovery efforts. (U.S. Navy video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Tyler Jackson)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.24.2026
    Date Posted: 08.02.2026 22:52
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1017253
    VIRIN: 260803-N-SL047-1001
    Filename: DOD_111878440
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: OKINAWA, JP

    Video Analytics

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    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Freedom Banner Static Showcase, by PO3 Tyler Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    American Forces Network Pacific
    AFN
    Marine Corps
    American Forces Network
    USMC
    War Media Activity

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