Freedom Banner Static Showcase

U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Leynier Garciadiaz, a Motor Vehicle Operator, talks about a disaster relief showcase held in Okinawa, Japan, June 24, 2026. The event highlighted some of the methods Marines have on island to continue operating during natural disasters including water purification and tools used for general recovery efforts. (U.S. Navy video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Tyler Jackson)
|Date Taken:
|06.24.2026
|Date Posted:
|08.02.2026 22:52
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1017253
|VIRIN:
|260803-N-SL047-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111878440
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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