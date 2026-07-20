Freedom Banner Static Showcase

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1017253" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Leynier Garciadiaz, a Motor Vehicle Operator, talks about a disaster relief showcase held in Okinawa, Japan, June 24, 2026. The event highlighted some of the methods Marines have on island to continue operating during natural disasters including water purification and tools used for general recovery efforts. (U.S. Navy video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Tyler Jackson)