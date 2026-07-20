U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 569th Dive Detachment, 84th Engineer Battalion, 130th Engineer Brigade, conducted joint underwater dive operations alongside personnel from the Autoridad del Canal de Panamá in Panama, July 27, 2026. The training strengthened interoperability, underwater operational readiness and the long-standing partnership between U.S. Army divers and Autoridad del Canal de Panamá personnel in support of maritime safety and critical infrastructure operations. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Jabari Middleton)
|Date Taken:
|07.27.2026
|Date Posted:
|08.02.2026 16:33
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1017240
|VIRIN:
|260727-A-DY454-3421
|Filename:
|DOD_111877955
|Length:
|00:03:35
|Location:
|PA
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Army and ACP Divers conduct Dive and Rescue Training, by SGT Jabari Middleton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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