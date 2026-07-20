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    U.S. Army and ACP Divers conduct Dive and Rescue Training

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    PANAMA

    07.27.2026

    Video by Sgt. Jabari Middleton 

    U.S. Southern Command       

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 569th Dive Detachment, 84th Engineer Battalion, 130th Engineer Brigade, conducted joint underwater dive operations alongside personnel from the Autoridad del Canal de Panamá in Panama, July 27, 2026. The training strengthened interoperability, underwater operational readiness and the long-standing partnership between U.S. Army divers and Autoridad del Canal de Panamá personnel in support of maritime safety and critical infrastructure operations. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Jabari Middleton)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.27.2026
    Date Posted: 08.02.2026 16:33
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1017240
    VIRIN: 260727-A-DY454-3421
    Filename: DOD_111877955
    Length: 00:03:35
    Location: PA

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    TAGS

    SOUTHCOM
    Panama
    Interoperability
    JSCG-P
    Dive Team
    JOTC-P

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