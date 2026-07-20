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    65th German-American Volksfest Strengthens Community Ties at Grafenwoehr

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    GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, GERMANY

    07.31.2026

    Video by Pfc. Kaiden Silversmith 

    21st Theater Sustainment Command

    German and American community members come together during the German-American Volksfest at Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Aug. 2, 2026. The annual event strengthens host-nation relationships by bringing Soldiers, families and local residents together to enjoy live entertainment, food and community activities. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Kaiden Silversmith)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.31.2026
    Date Posted: 08.02.2026 16:48
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1017238
    VIRIN: 260801-A-IK168-4442
    Filename: DOD_111877946
    Length: 00:00:35
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE

    Video Analytics

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    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, 65th German-American Volksfest Strengthens Community Ties at Grafenwoehr, by PFC Kaiden Silversmith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    StrongerTogether
    SwordofFreedom
    Volksfest 2026

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