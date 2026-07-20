65th German-American Volksfest Strengthens Community Ties at Grafenwoehr

German and American community members come together during the German-American Volksfest at Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Aug. 2, 2026. The annual event strengthens host-nation relationships by bringing Soldiers, families and local residents together to enjoy live entertainment, food and community activities. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Kaiden Silversmith)
|Date Taken:
|08.02.2026
|Date Posted:
|08.02.2026 16:48
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1017237
|VIRIN:
|260801-A-IK168-7834
|Filename:
|DOD_111877926
|Length:
|00:05:30
|Location:
|GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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