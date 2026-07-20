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    2026 144th Fighter Wing Change of Command

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    FRESNO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    08.02.2026

    Video by Airman 1st Class Randal Bacon 

    144th Fighter Wing

    Col. Travis H. Stephens assumes command of the 144th Fighter Wing during a Change of Command ceremony at the Fresno Air National Guard Base Aug. 2, 2026. Maj. Gen. Steven J. Butow, California Air National Guard commander, presided over the military ceremony.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.02.2026
    Date Posted: 08.02.2026 15:47
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1017235
    VIRIN: 260802-Z-TL951-1001
    Filename: DOD_111877915
    Length: 00:06:02
    Location: FRESNO, CALIFORNIA, US

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    This work, 2026 144th Fighter Wing Change of Command, by A1C Randal Bacon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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