2026 144th Fighter Wing Change of Command

Col. Travis H. Stephens assumes command of the 144th Fighter Wing during a Change of Command ceremony at the Fresno Air National Guard Base Aug. 2, 2026. Maj. Gen. Steven J. Butow, California Air National Guard commander, presided over the military ceremony.
|Date Taken:
|08.02.2026
|Date Posted:
|08.02.2026 15:47
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1017235
|VIRIN:
|260802-Z-TL951-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111877915
|Length:
|00:06:02
|Location:
|FRESNO, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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