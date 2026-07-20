U.S. Soldiers attend 82nd Anniversary of Warsaw Uprising Ceremony B-Roll

U.S. Army Lt. Col. Steven Saxion, Battalion Commander, and Command Sgt. Maj. Jason Wargo, of the 2nd Battalion, 37th Armored Regiment, NATO Forward Land Forces Battle Group-Poland, attend the 82nd Anniversary of the Warsaw Uprising Ceremony in Orzysz, Poland, on Aug. 1, 2026. The monument, Pomnik internowanych w 1920 roku (monument to those interned in 1920), stands in honor of the 1,600 Polish soldiers and refugees interned by the German authorities in Orzysz during the Polish-Soviet War in August 1920. Polish Armed Forces from the 16th Mechanized Division, Zbigniew Włodkowski, Mayor of Orzysz, Anna Pilarczyk, head of Orzysz city council, and leaders from the Polish Armed Forces were in attendance. U.S. forces, together with NATO allies, take part in Polish community events to strengthen partnerships and demonstrate their commitment in the region. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Staff Sgt. Emilie Lenglain)
TIME STAMPS
00;00;00-00:09;07 Polish soldiers march into the memorial park
00:09;07-00;13;03 U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Jason Wargo holds flowers
00;13;03-00;23;06 Polish color guard practice near monument
00;23;06-00;26;24 Polish soldiers wait near flag for ceremony to begin
00;26;24-00;34;29 Polish soldier walks in preparation of the ceremony
00;34;29-00;41;15 Greetings before the ceremony
00;41;15-00;45;24 Close up U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Jason Wargo holds flowers
00;45;24-00;49;28 1920 Monument
00;49;28-01;03;13 Greetings and wreath placing prior to ceremony
01;03;13-01;09;07 Polish soldier formation
01;09;07-01;16;09 Children await ceremony to begin
01;16;09-01;26;03 Polish Soldiers wait in formation
01;26;03-01;28;27 Candle and wreath rest on ground prior to ceremony
01;28;27-01;42;11 U.S. and Polish soldiers stand
01;42;11-01;56;03 Church bells go off at 17:00, panning park view
01;56;03-02;02;00 Siren/Alarm in memory sounds, Polish soldiers in formation
02;02;00-02;18;06 The announcing of leadership from Polish and U.S. Army present
02;18;06-02;23;21 Polish flag is raised while anthem plays
02;23;21-02;28;26 Soldiers sing along to national anthem
02;28;26-02;33;08 Military leadership and government officials sing national anthem
02;33;08-02;46;28 Raising of Polish flag during national anthem
02;46;28-03;47;29 Zbigniew Włodkowski, Mayor of Orzysz, gives speech
03;47;29-04;34;28 Polish leader gives memorial speech to troops and guests
04;34;28-04;39;03 Polish soldier formation responds to leader
04;39;03-04;58;06 Polish soldiers give 21-gun salute
04;58;06-05;13;05 Trumpet plays and Polish soldiers wait
05;13;05-06;01;19 Polish government officials and military leaders lay wreaths at monument
06;01;19-06;33;05 U.S. Army command leaders from the 2nd Battalion, 37th Armored Regiment lay a wreath at the monument
06;33;05-07;06;03 more Polish government officials and military leaders lay wreaths at monument
07;06;03-07;31;15 Soldiers listen to memorial instrumental music
07;31;15-07;36;15 Monument and announcers voice
07;36;15-07;53;10 End of ceremony, shaking hands with leaders and government officials
07;53;10-07;59;09 Departing the ceremonial park square
07;59;09-08;03;04 1920 Monument
08;03;04-08;16;04 Close-up of 1920 Monument and wreaths on ground below
|Date Taken:
|08.01.2026
|Date Posted:
|08.03.2026 00:51
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1017234
|VIRIN:
|260801-A-KC361-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111877871
|Length:
|00:08:16
|Location:
|PL
|Hometown:
|FAIRFAX, VIRGINIA, US
|Hometown:
|SHARON, PENNSYLVANIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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