U.S. Soldiers attend 82nd Anniversary of Warsaw Uprising Ceremony B-Roll

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U.S. Army Lt. Col. Steven Saxion, Battalion Commander, and Command Sgt. Maj. Jason Wargo, of the 2nd Battalion, 37th Armored Regiment, NATO Forward Land Forces Battle Group-Poland, attend the 82nd Anniversary of the Warsaw Uprising Ceremony in Orzysz, Poland, on Aug. 1, 2026. The monument, Pomnik internowanych w 1920 roku (monument to those interned in 1920), stands in honor of the 1,600 Polish soldiers and refugees interned by the German authorities in Orzysz during the Polish-Soviet War in August 1920. Polish Armed Forces from the 16th Mechanized Division, Zbigniew Włodkowski, Mayor of Orzysz, Anna Pilarczyk, head of Orzysz city council, and leaders from the Polish Armed Forces were in attendance. U.S. forces, together with NATO allies, take part in Polish community events to strengthen partnerships and demonstrate their commitment in the region. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Staff Sgt. Emilie Lenglain)



TIME STAMPS

00;00;00-00:09;07 Polish soldiers march into the memorial park

00:09;07-00;13;03 U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Jason Wargo holds flowers

00;13;03-00;23;06 Polish color guard practice near monument

00;23;06-00;26;24 Polish soldiers wait near flag for ceremony to begin

00;26;24-00;34;29 Polish soldier walks in preparation of the ceremony

00;34;29-00;41;15 Greetings before the ceremony

00;41;15-00;45;24 Close up U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Jason Wargo holds flowers

00;45;24-00;49;28 1920 Monument

00;49;28-01;03;13 Greetings and wreath placing prior to ceremony

01;03;13-01;09;07 Polish soldier formation

01;09;07-01;16;09 Children await ceremony to begin

01;16;09-01;26;03 Polish Soldiers wait in formation

01;26;03-01;28;27 Candle and wreath rest on ground prior to ceremony

01;28;27-01;42;11 U.S. and Polish soldiers stand

01;42;11-01;56;03 Church bells go off at 17:00, panning park view

01;56;03-02;02;00 Siren/Alarm in memory sounds, Polish soldiers in formation

02;02;00-02;18;06 The announcing of leadership from Polish and U.S. Army present

02;18;06-02;23;21 Polish flag is raised while anthem plays

02;23;21-02;28;26 Soldiers sing along to national anthem

02;28;26-02;33;08 Military leadership and government officials sing national anthem

02;33;08-02;46;28 Raising of Polish flag during national anthem

02;46;28-03;47;29 Zbigniew Włodkowski, Mayor of Orzysz, gives speech

03;47;29-04;34;28 Polish leader gives memorial speech to troops and guests

04;34;28-04;39;03 Polish soldier formation responds to leader

04;39;03-04;58;06 Polish soldiers give 21-gun salute

04;58;06-05;13;05 Trumpet plays and Polish soldiers wait

05;13;05-06;01;19 Polish government officials and military leaders lay wreaths at monument

06;01;19-06;33;05 U.S. Army command leaders from the 2nd Battalion, 37th Armored Regiment lay a wreath at the monument

06;33;05-07;06;03 more Polish government officials and military leaders lay wreaths at monument

07;06;03-07;31;15 Soldiers listen to memorial instrumental music

07;31;15-07;36;15 Monument and announcers voice

07;36;15-07;53;10 End of ceremony, shaking hands with leaders and government officials

07;53;10-07;59;09 Departing the ceremonial park square

07;59;09-08;03;04 1920 Monument

08;03;04-08;16;04 Close-up of 1920 Monument and wreaths on ground below