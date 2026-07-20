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    August 2026 Commander's Roll Call Video

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    MORENO VALLEY, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    08.01.2026

    Video by Senior Master Sgt. Julianne Sitterding 

    163d Attack Wing   

    U.S. Air Force Col. Joshua Assayag, Chief Master Sgt. Ryan Williams, and Chief Master Sgt. Joan Nguyen, 163d Attack Wing, California Air National Guard, brief Airmen in the Wing about the MQ-9 Reaper's lethality and the future of the platform, March Air Reserve Base, Calif., August 1, 2026. (U.S. Air National Guard Video by Senior Master Sgt. Julianne Sitterding)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.01.2026
    Date Posted: 08.02.2026 14:56
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1017231
    VIRIN: 260801-F-RZ465-8948
    Filename: DOD_111877796
    Length: 00:04:38
    Location: MORENO VALLEY, CALIFORNIA, US

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    This work, August 2026 Commander's Roll Call Video, by SMSgt Julianne Sitterding, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    MQ-9 Reaper

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