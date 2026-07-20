August 2026 Commander's Roll Call Video

U.S. Air Force Col. Joshua Assayag, Chief Master Sgt. Ryan Williams, and Chief Master Sgt. Joan Nguyen, 163d Attack Wing, California Air National Guard, brief Airmen in the Wing about the MQ-9 Reaper's lethality and the future of the platform, March Air Reserve Base, Calif., August 1, 2026. (U.S. Air National Guard Video by Senior Master Sgt. Julianne Sitterding)
|Date Taken:
|08.01.2026
|Date Posted:
|08.02.2026 14:56
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1017231
|VIRIN:
|260801-F-RZ465-8948
|Filename:
|DOD_111877796
|Length:
|00:04:38
|Location:
|MORENO VALLEY, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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