A U.S. Army video highlighting the final event of Phase One of the 2026 USAREUR-AF Best Squad Competition at Grafenwoehr, Germany. Squads closed out Phase One with an undisclosed-distance ruck march, testing endurance and squad cohesion after days of physical and tactical events. The event tests the squad's effectiveness, communication, and overall cohesion, as well as the individual Soldiers' technical and tactical proficiency, endurance, and fortitude. This competitive training event exercises a full range of Squad-Level Skills; highlighting professional excellence and knowledge to determine the command's top teams. Winners of this competition will advance to represent U.S. Army Europe and Africa at the Army Best Squad Competition.
|Date Taken:
|08.01.2026
|Date Posted:
|08.02.2026 14:32
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1017229
|VIRIN:
|260802-A-NX575-5836
|Filename:
|DOD_111877782
|Length:
|00:00:46
|Location:
|GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, USAREUR-AF Best Squad Competition Day 4 Vertical, by SSG Samuel Kim, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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