446th FSS Home Station Readiness Training - Shelter Setup

Airmen from the 446th Force Support Squadron assemble a small shelter system during Home Station Readiness training on July 31, 2026, on Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington. The training enhanced their readiness by improving their ability to rapidly establish expeditionary support during contingency operations. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Kathryn Parker)
|Date Taken:
|07.31.2026
|Date Posted:
|08.02.2026 18:07
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1017228
|VIRIN:
|260731-F-XL472-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111877711
|Length:
|00:02:39
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WASHINGTON, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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