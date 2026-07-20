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    446th FSS Home Station Readiness Training - Shelter Setup

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    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    07.31.2026

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Kathryn Parker 

    446th Airlift Wing (AFRC)

    Airmen from the 446th Force Support Squadron assemble a small shelter system during Home Station Readiness training on July 31, 2026, on Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington. The training enhanced their readiness by improving their ability to rapidly establish expeditionary support during contingency operations. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Kathryn Parker)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.31.2026
    Date Posted: 08.02.2026 18:07
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1017228
    VIRIN: 260731-F-XL472-1001
    Filename: DOD_111877711
    Length: 00:02:39
    Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WASHINGTON, US

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    This work, 446th FSS Home Station Readiness Training - Shelter Setup, by TSgt Kathryn Parker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    446th FSS
    446th AW
    Small Shelter System
    home station readiness Training

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