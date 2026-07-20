446th Security Forces Squadron perform Combatives Training

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1017226" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 446th Security Forces Squadron participate in non-lethal combatives training July 31, 2026, at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington. This hands-on training enhanced Airmen's ability to control and subdue enemies while reinforcing the skills required to protect personnel and resources and to maintain base security. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Heidi Bucins)