U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 446th Security Forces Squadron participate in non-lethal combatives training July 31, 2026, at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington. This hands-on training enhanced Airmen's ability to control and subdue enemies while reinforcing the skills required to protect personnel and resources and to maintain base security. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Heidi Bucins)
|Date Taken:
|07.31.2026
|Date Posted:
|08.02.2026 12:29
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1017226
|VIRIN:
|260731-F-VO459-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111877636
|Length:
|00:02:38
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WASHINGTON, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 446th Security Forces Squadron perform Combatives Training, by SrA Heidi Bucins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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