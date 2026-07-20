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    446th Security Forces Squadron perform Combatives Training

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    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    07.31.2026

    Video by Senior Airman Heidi Bucins 

    446th Airlift Wing (AFRC)

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 446th Security Forces Squadron participate in non-lethal combatives training July 31, 2026, at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington. This hands-on training enhanced Airmen's ability to control and subdue enemies while reinforcing the skills required to protect personnel and resources and to maintain base security. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Heidi Bucins)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.31.2026
    Date Posted: 08.02.2026 12:29
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1017226
    VIRIN: 260731-F-VO459-1001
    Filename: DOD_111877636
    Length: 00:02:38
    Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WASHINGTON, US

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    This work, 446th Security Forces Squadron perform Combatives Training, by SrA Heidi Bucins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Raven
    combatives
    AFRC
    RedMan
    446 Airlift Wing
    446 SFS

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