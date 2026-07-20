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    130 Seconds with Staff Sgt. Braden Lowe

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    CHARLESTON, WEST VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    07.31.2026

    Video by Airman 1st Class Kayleigh Woods 

    130th Airlift Wing

    Meet Staff Sgt. Braden Lowe, a loadmaster assigned to the 130th Airlift Wing, West Virginia Air National Guard. Loadmasters play a vital role in mission readiness by managing cargo operations, calculating aircraft weight and balance, and ensuring the safety of passengers during air transport operations. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Airman 1st Class)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.31.2026
    Date Posted: 08.02.2026 10:14
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 1017225
    VIRIN: 260801-Z-XP309-1001
    Filename: DOD_111877518
    Length: 00:01:29
    Location: CHARLESTON, WEST VIRGINIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

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    This work, 130 Seconds with Staff Sgt. Braden Lowe, by A1C Kayleigh Woods, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    WVANG
    130AW
    loadmasater
    130SEC

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