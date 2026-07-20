Meet Staff Sgt. Braden Lowe, a loadmaster assigned to the 130th Airlift Wing, West Virginia Air National Guard. Loadmasters play a vital role in mission readiness by managing cargo operations, calculating aircraft weight and balance, and ensuring the safety of passengers during air transport operations. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Airman 1st Class)
|Date Taken:
|07.31.2026
|Date Posted:
|08.02.2026 10:14
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|1017225
|VIRIN:
|260801-Z-XP309-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111877518
|Length:
|00:01:29
|Location:
|CHARLESTON, WEST VIRGINIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 130 Seconds with Staff Sgt. Braden Lowe, by A1C Kayleigh Woods, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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