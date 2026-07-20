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    USAREUR-AF Best Squad Competition: Defender's Crossing & Leader's Reaction Course

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    GERMANY

    07.31.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Vontrae Hampton 

    U.S. Army V Corps

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to U.S. Army Europe and Africa (USAREUR-AF) units compete in multiple events, including crossing a body of water and strategic obstacle courses during the USAREUR-AF Best Squad Competition at Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Aug. 1, 2026. Teams across U.S. Army Europe and Africa meet at Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, to compete for the title of Best Squad, July 30-August 6, 2026. The event tests the squad’s effectiveness, communication, and overall cohesion, as well as the individual Soldier’s technical and tactical proficiency, endurance, and fortitude. This competitive training event exercises a full range of squad-level skills, highlighting professional excellence and knowledge to determine the command’s top teams. Winners of this competition will advance to represent U.S. Army Europe and Africa at the Army Best Squad Competition. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Staff Sgt. Vontrae Hampton)

    0:00-1:13: Interview w. Spc. Christopher Hand
    1:14-2:30: Defender’s Crossing
    2:31-4:50: Leader’s Reaction Course

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.31.2026
    Date Posted: 08.02.2026 14:06
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1017224
    VIRIN: 260801-A-GS449-5841
    Filename: DOD_111877502
    Length: 00:04:50
    Location: DE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

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    This work, USAREUR-AF Best Squad Competition: Defender's Crossing & Leader's Reaction Course, by SSG Vontrae Hampton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    VCorps
    StrongerTogether
    USAREURAF
    EABestSquad
    366thMPAD26
    EABestSquad26

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